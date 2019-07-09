Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: 6 Times When Actor Proved He is the Nicest Guy in Hollywood

One of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, the screen legend who has starred in some of the biggest movies of the last 35 years, is widely considered to be one of the best human beings in the industry as well. Hanks, who was born on July 9, 1956 is known for classics such as the 1989 Turner and Hooch, 1993's Sleepless in Seattle, 1994's Forest Gump as well as such stellar cinema like Cast Away, The Green Mile, Saving Private Ryan, The Terminal and Catch Me If You Can.

The actor, who won an Oscar playing a terminally ill gay HIV patient in Philadelphia, not only plays the good guy on screen, but is known to be one of the most agreeable guys off screen as well.

Here are a few Off-screen moments that prove Tome Hanks really is a nice guy

When he took out time for his biggest fan

Back in 2013, Tom Hanks took out time to talk to Sarah Moretti, a fan with autism, who had lovingly compiled a folder full of Hanks paraphernalia. The way he interacted with his fan really showed a touching moment between the star and Moretti.

Lost and Found

Hanks, who is pretty active on Twitter, has used his power of fame for the greater good. Back in 2015, he started a search for a student named Lauren after finding her ID card, launching his biggest rescue operation on Twitter. His tweet reported by New York City station WCBS-TV who managed to identify the brunette as a local Fordham University student.

Lauren! I found your Student ID in the park. If you still need it my office will get to you. Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Ee9kK4V4qf — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 6, 2015

When he gatecrashed a wedding

A newly-wed couple got the surprise of their life at their wedding back in 2016 after Tom Hanks gatecrashed the photo shoot. The actor was jogging in Central Park when he came across the happy pair and agreed to pose for pictures and entertain guests.

Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/Uy2GIqYphU — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) September 24, 2016

When he bought a coffee machine for journalists

The actor bought the journalists at the White House press room an espresso machine after touring the facility and then bought a replacement machine six years later when he discovered the first one was on its last leg.

That time he helped sell local girl scout cookies

The actor helped out a group of Girl Scouts in 2015 by not only buying two crates of cookies and tipping them USD 20 but also by helping them sell to more members of the public. The youngsters were trying to raise money in Los Altos, California.

@tomhanks and Thank you for supporting our local girl scouts #thanxhanx pic.twitter.com/VisfPeaI97 — ginny rosenthal (@ginnyrosenthal) March 4, 2015

That time he gave a moviegoer refund

Hanks once met a couple at a gas station near his home and finding out that they had not liked his movie Larry Crowne, apologised to them and gave them a refund of USD 25 for their wasted time!

Follow @News18Movies for more