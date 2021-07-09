Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: His Best Performances Ranked

Tom Hanks has been in some of the finest films of the last 30 years, yet despite his fame, the California native has remained true to his origins and remains one of Hollywood's kindest and most down-to-earth superstars. Hanks has demonstrated his versatility by playing everything from a commanding commander of a death row cellblock to voicing Andy Davis' favourite toy.In honour of Tom Hanks' birthday, join us as we examine his best performances as an artist and filmmaker.

1. Saving Private Ryan (1998)Hanks has played a variety of compelling roles throughout his career, but his Oscar-nominated portrayal as a captain leading a group of men beyond enemy lines to recover a paratrooper whose siblings were murdered in the war is a superb performance. With Spielberg's great directing, Hanks produces something that will be remembered for years.

2. Toy Story (Franchise)Woody from Pixar's smash franchise "Toy Story" is another figure Hanks will be eternally associated with. You might argue that Hanks' voice became more famous than his looks. His performance in the movies meant a lot to the franchise's audience, especially kids who learned a lot from him.

3. Forrest Gump (1994)One of the actor's Oscars came from this film, which will probably go down as his most iconic portrayal. A not-so-bright man who finds himself embroiled in some of history's most memorable episodes, this movie casts Hanks perfectly for the role and he does not let us down.

4. Philadelphia (1993)Hanks earned his first of two best actor Oscars for his performance as an AIDS patient who is unfairly dismissed by his legal firm and can only find a bigoted small-time lawyer (Denzel Washington) to sue the company.

5. Captain Phillips (2013)This performance, based on a real story about a captain and his ship being seized by Somali pirates, garnered Hanks a Golden Globe nomination but, surprisingly, no Oscar consideration. The film is one of Hanks' most well-known works. His outstanding performance elevates the film to new heights.

