Happy Birthday Tom Hardy: From Dark Knight Rises to Dunkirk, His 5 Finest Roles

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy's birthday is on September 15. He debuted in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down in 2001. However, his bigger break is considered to be Star Trek Nemesis in 2002, where he plays the role of Captain Picard's creepy doppelganger Shinzon. Since then, the Venom actor has truly made a name for himself in major blockbusters and smaller Indies alike. As an actor, he has always searched far and wide for a chewy acting challenge. So, on his birthday, let's take a look at some of his best works.

Inception

In Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller about a team of dreamweavers hired to break and enter into a businessman's subconscious, Hardy plays Eames, a master forger and identity thief, with a showboating sense of sartorial splendor and the confident cunning of someone who's already read the script and knows he'll awake in good shape.

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises had a tough act to follow, and a fair portion of that burden fell on Hardy's performance as the movie's villain, the masked terrorist known as Bane. Forced to act behind a facemask and under the shadow of Heath Ledger's trilogy-defining turn as the Joker in The Dark Knight, Hardy put his own stamp on the series — and, with some bone-crunching combat in the movie's big fight scene, on Christian Bale's Batman.

The Revenant

As the loathsome John Fitzgerald, Hardy gave Leonardo DiCaprio's Hugh Glass a burning need to drag his battered body across the American frontier. One of 2015's more grueling dramas, The Revenant is among his most critically acclaimed films.

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan's epic, sweeping snapshot of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from France puts Hardy back behind a mask. But nothing can prevent his unflappable RAF pilot making his.

Venom

The film follows Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock as he attempts to revive his journalism career by investigating the Life Foundation only to come into contact with an alien that bonds with him, granting him powers and transforming him into the titular anti-hero. The film was a big hit and the sequel to it has been recently confirmed which is scheduled to release in 2020.

