Happy Birthday, Trivikram Srinivas: Know The Cinematic Tale Of South’s Comedy Director

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the most talented directors of Telugu cinema. He is one of the highest-paid filmmakers in South Indian cinema. His contribution to the industry is immense as he has garnered six state Nandi Awards for Best Dialogue Writer and two Filmfare Awards for Best Director.

In 2015, he was honoured with the BN Reddy National Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Today, Srinivas has become a year wiser, 51 years old.

He is known for his humorous and thought-provoking plots, earning the nicknames Guruji and Maatala Maanthrikudu or the Wizard of Words from his followers. He began his career as a dialogue and screenplay for several popular films, including Swayamvaram, Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav, and Malliswari, to name a few.

He made his directing debut with the widely praised film Nuvve. His 2002 directorial debut, Nuvve, was praised for decimating the dullness and the dreariness that plagued the actor’s portrayal in Telugu movies at the time. Later, he directed a number of popular films starring A-list actors.

The humour in Trivikram’s writing is original and subtly humorous. His movies are renowned for witty dialogue. His admirers compared Trivikram favourably to the well-known director Shankar at the beginning of 2005.

Other directors often praise him for representing two distinct versions of the theme of the plot. His film displays two different perspectives on the same thing and he loads his movies with unexpected action sequences.

In contrast to the male heroes protective of their families and given security, the female protagonists in his films guarantee the majority of the chuckles. Self-respect issues and prioritising relationships over money are also significant factors.

Trivikram Srinivas is busy with SSMB28 starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hedge, and Samyuktha Menon. This is the third project that Mahesh and Trivikram collaborated on and is being made under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie SSMB28 is marketed as an action drama.

