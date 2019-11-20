Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: 5 Pics That Prove His Son Means the World to Him

Tusshar Kapoor, son of legendary Indian actor Jeetendra, is celebrating his 43rd birthday on November 20. Tusshar made his Bollywood debut with Satish Kaushik’s 2001 release ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’. The film starred Kareena Kapoor as the female lead.

Also read: Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Director Who Addresses Societal Issues with Tasteful Humour

He then went on to star in some comic films and his humour and sense of timing was highly appreciated. In Rohit Shetty’s 2006 film ‘Golmaal’, he played the role of a mute man and his performance was lauded. Over the course of the years, Tusshar continued in the Golmaal franchise, which produced three more movies, and he continued to play the comic character of a mute man.

Brother of ace Indian producer Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar is now trying his hand in production. His production will make its debut with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy-horror Laxmmi Bomb.

In 2016, he became a proud single parent after he brought home baby boy Laksshya Kapoor through surrogacy. And since then the toddler became the center of his world. His Instagram is full of Laksshya’s pictures and so on his birthday, let’s take a look at some adorable father-son pictures.

Pout up!

How cute does baby Laksshya look mirroring his father? The two look so content with each other’s presence.

Coffee special

Laksshya is all smiles with daddy Tusshar in this picture. Seems like the two had a great chat over coffee!

Ganpati Bappa Morya

Proud father cannot stop gushing over his adorable bundle of joy as the two spent some quality time during Ganesh puja.

Off we go!

Little Laksshya seems to be up for some mischief on his drive with daddy.

Like father, like son

This picture is enough to prove how happy the Kapoor family is together.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.