Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: 5 Evergreen Songs by the Playback Singer

Udit Narayan, playback singer, who has lent his voice for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and several other actors, is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, December 1. Apart from Hindi songs, Udit is also known for lending his voice in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Nepali, Bhojpuri and Bengali songs. He became popular for his song "Papa Kehte Hain" from Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla-starrer 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Narayan has sung with legends like Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. He has won four National Film Awards and Five Filmfare Awards so far in his singing career. On his birthday today, here are 5 songs that you should listen:

Koyal Se Teri Boli

The song from 1992 Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene starring Beta is sung by Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. In the song both the actors are seen romancing and praising each other.

Pehla Nasha, Pehla Khumar

The song from 1992 hit film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has become favourite for youngsters when it was released. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhan Sargam and is picturised on Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulkha. The song talks about the experience of falling in love for the time.

Aye Mere Humsafar

The song from Mansoor Khan directed 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is picturised on Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the song was composed by Anand-Milind.

Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane

The evergreen romantic song from the 1995 Aditya Chopra directed film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or DDLJ has been picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song is sung by Udit narayan and is composed by Jatin Lalit. The lyrics of the song were penned by Anand Bakshi. In the song, Shah Rukh is seen singing and dancing to the song for Kajol.

Bholi Si Surat

Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, the song from the 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai was sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar. The song was composed by Uttam Singh and lyrics of the same were penned by Anand Bakshi.

