Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Five Iconic Songs by the Legendary Singer

Singer Udit Narayan was one of the most popular voices in Hindi cinema in the 1990s and early 2000s. Known for songs like Papa Kehte Hain and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, Narayan has sung songs in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, among others. He has won four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. The singer shot to fame with the song 'Papa Kehte Hain' from the movie 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

Narayan turns a year older today. He has was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2009. As he celebrates his 65th birthday today, here are some of his iconic songs that are still loved by people.

Papa Kehte Hain

This song proved to be a milestone in the career of Narayan. The music of Papa Kehte Hain has been given by Anand Milind. The track features Aamir Khan in the role of a college student. The number talks of dreams, emotions, careers, expectations of parents after a student graduates. Majrooh Sultanpuri penned the lyrics of the song.

Pehla Nasha

Pehla Nasha from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is still one of the favorite songs of boys and girls who are in school or college. The song is about how people feel when they fall in love for the first time. Crooned by Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, the music of this number has been produced by Jatin-Lalit and its lyrics were written by Sultanpuri.

Pardesi Pardesi

One of the hit songs of the 90s, Pardesi Pardesi, from Raja Hindustani, has been sung by Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sapna Awasthi. The song expresses the feeling of two people who love each other but are parting ways due to circumstances. Nadeem Shravan has given the music to the song and Sameer has written its lyrics.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Narayan and Poornima have given their voice to the peppy number. The song from the movie Hero No. 1 features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. This number is still played at parties and people usually find it difficult to refrain from shaking legs on this song.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra is still considered one of the most romantic songs. The sizzling chemistry between Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in the song has made it worth watching too. Narayan and Yagnik have crooned this romantic number. Its music has been produced by Viju Shah.