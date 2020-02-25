Happy Birthday Urvashi Rautela: 5 Pics That Prove Her Fashion Game is on Point

Former Miss Diva 2015 Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant, celebrates her birthday on February 25. Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Singh Saab the Great has appeared in the 2016 film Sanam Re and 2018's Hate Story 4 among other films.

Known for her sense of fashion, Rautela often posts stylistic images on her Instagram handle. On her birthday, here's looking at 5 of her most amazing photos on the photo-sharing app.

Cinderella game

The former Miss Diva looked radiant in a pink risque gown. She accesorised the look with statement necklace and danglers. The couture gown that she wore for the Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020 completed her look with statement stilettos. She captioned the pic, "Cindrella is proof that a new pair of shoes can change your life."

Crimson shades

The Pagalpanti actress sported a red rose inspired gown for Filmfare Awards 2020. She paired her dress withdiamond danglers and bracelets. The actress kept her tresses open for the shot. The crimson A-line ball gown picture was accompanied by the caption, "Friends make the world beautiful. Thanks for being mine 23M on @Instagram ♥️Description: Description: * I Love You."

Rocking in green

Rautela dressed in a green mini dress that she accessorized with a bold black belt. The image was taken during the promotions of Pagalpanti.

White rose

The floral-inspired mermaid gown looked resplendent on the former beauty queen. Rautela sported the couture-piece at the IIFA and shared the image on Instagram, captioning it, "The white rose breathes of love & the white rose is a dove. I’m your White Rose. Thank you #IIFA for having me as your Grand Finale Showstopper." The nude white rose gown was embellished with feathers and had a flowing embroidered train.

Shimmers

She sported a shimmery jacket-dress over a blue gown for the photo. The heavily embellished jacket had a flowing larger-than-life arms and the actress completed the look with ornate hoodie headgear.

