Happy Birthday Usha Uthup: 5 Songs Which Prove She is Irreplaceable

Singer Usha Uthup has proven time and again that there can be no other like her. Her songs are the kind, which can make both kids and old people tap their feet to the rocking beats. She began her career as a singer at a night club in Chennai, and with her rustic voice and unending energy, she became a major hit. Finally, she landed in Delhi for a gig at the Oberoi hotel. And that is where she got her break as a playback singer in Bollywood.

She started her Bollywood journey with Bombay Talkies, released in 1970, in which she sang an English number under Shanker-Jaikishan. Then came the evergreen song, Hare Krishna Hare Rama, from the film by the same name.

On her 72nd birthday, let’s take a look at 5 songs by the singer which prove that Usha Uthup will remain irreplaceable.

Koi Yaha Nache

From the film Disco Dancer by Babbar Subhash, starring Mithun Chakraborty, this number became a huge hit. Even, to date, Indian wedding seems incomplete without this song.

Rambha Ho ho

This film about the Indian freedom movement from the Portuguese in Goa has this song Rambha ho ho sung by Usha Uthup. The music was composed by legendary musician Bappi Lahiri.

Darling

Priyanka Chopra could not make ‘Darling’ a big hit had she not been backed by Usha Uthup’s voice. The song gives a mystifying sense by itself.

Hari Om Hari

Released in 1980 with the film Pyaara Dushman, this song is another gem by the music maestro.

1..2..Cha Cha Cha

No one can stop themselves from tapping their feet to this dance number by Uthup. It is widely debated that Uthup did a better justice to the song than Asha Bhosle.

