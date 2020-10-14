Happy Birthday Usher: A look at Some of His Greatest Hits Over the Years

Usher Raymond IV, the American singer who has made us dance to his tunes several times, celebrates his birthday on October 14. Born in Dallas, raised in Tennessee, the birthday boy dons many caps, including that of a singer, songwriter, actor, businessman, and dancer.

He first self-titled album titled Usher was released in 1994, which gained popularity in the late 1990s. This came along the release of his second album My Way (1997). The album earned Usher his first two Grammy Awards. Over the years, the artist has come up with some chartbuster albums, including Confessions, Here I Stand and Raymond v. Raymond. He is currently working on his upcoming studio album, titles Confessions 2, which is due to release this year.

On his birthday today here is a look at some of the hit singles from the singer:

Burn: A track from the 2004 album Confessions, the song Burn was based on winding down of the singer’s two-year relationship. The song was written by Usher, along with Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. It was the second single from the album and went to top various charts.

Yeah: Another favorite from the album Confessions, this song became so popular that Usher decided to release Yeah as the lead song of the album, instead of Burn. The song became such a hit that it was ultimately crowned as the longest-running number one single in 2004.

You Make Me Wanaa…: The lead single from Usher's second studio album, My Way (1997), You Make Me Wanna... is a song based on a love triangle relationship. Here, the lead character is wishing to leave his girlfriend for his erstwhile best friend. The song, like many others from Usher, became an instant hit.

U Remind Me: From the third studio album 8701 (2001), this contemporary R&B track talks about a woman who is amazing, but the protagonist doesn’t wish to be in relationship with her. Interestingly, the music video of the song features Chilli, who was also Usher’s girlfriend at a time.

Prayer For You: A song from a father to son, this song was written after Usher lost his father and regretted not enjoying enough time for him. He dedicated the song to his son, assuring that he will always be around him. The single was a part of Usher’s fifth studio album, Here I Stand.