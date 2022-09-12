Happy Birthday Vadivelu: Memorable Performances in Tamil Movies by 'King of Comedy'

Veteran actor Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu is celebrating his 62nd birthday today (September 13). Whether you are a fan of Tamil cinema or not, you must have definitely heard of this celebrated actor, as well as comedian, of the South film industry. Vadivelu is highly popular for his trademark one-liners and slapstick humour. The award-winning actor has ceaselessly managed to tickle the audience’s funny bone for decades now.

On the occasion of Vadivelu’s 62nd birthday, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and look at some of his best performances:

Chandramukhi

Rajinikanth’s 2005 film Chandramukhi is a cult horror comedy film. Vadivelu raised the bar in this film a notch higher with his portrayal of Murugesan. Chandramukhi was not only a commercial success but had also received rave reviews from the masses and critics alike. Pokkiri

Pokkiri is a Tamil action film, which was helmed by Prabhu Deva. Alongside Vadivelu, The film also starred Thalapathy Vijay, Asin, Prakash Raj and Nassar in the lead roles. Vadivelu played the role of a con kung-fu master in Pokkiri, and his performance in the film was widely appreciated by cinephiles. The Return of Zid

The Return of Zid is yet another famous flick from Vedivelu’s illustrious film career. He basked in praise from the audience for his stellar performance as a hostel warden in this film. Directed by Tarun Gopi, The Return of Zid starred Sriya Reddy, Vishal, Reema Sen, Vinayakan, Kiran Rathod and Manoj K Jayan in key roles. Sachin

The Tamil romantic-comedy film Sachin was released in the year 2005. Vadivelu, Santhanam, Vijay and Genelia D’Souza played prominent roles in the film. Vadivelu portrayed the role of Arnold, also known as Ayyasamy, a man who attends college for almost nine years because he believes that college students ought to respect their lecturers, in Sachin. Aadhavan

Aadhavan is a 2009 action-comedy film that starred Suriya, Nayantara, Vadivelu and Saroja Devi in primary roles. Vadivelu won the hearts of audiences with his comedic portrayal of Bannerjee, a judge’s aide, in this film. His comical timing in Aadhavan was also lauded by film critics.

