'Happy Birthday Vamika' Trends On Twitter As Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Fans Wish The Princess On First Birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned one year old on Tuesday, January 11. While the couple is yet to reveal their plans for her first birthday, the internet is celebrating the little one’s special day by posting sweet birthday wishes. Several Virushka fans took to Twitter and showered Anushka and Virat’s ‘little princess’ with love.

“Happy Birthday Baby Vami! sending you the heartiest birthday wishes with countless cuddles, love, hugs, and happiness. Happy 1st birthday. God bless you," a fan tweeted. “Wishing you divine peace and happiness today and throughout your life. Happy birthday Vamika Kohli," added another.

“Wishing a lifetime of happiness to our cute little angel Vamika who completed our Virushka’s world. We love you, Princess. Happy birthday, Vamika," a third fan tweeted. “Happy birthday Vamika. I love you. Hope you grow up just like your mom and dad. The most gentle and best human to exist on this earth," a fourth fan wished. Vamika also received a sweet birthday wish from her uncle, Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma. “Happy growing up, kiddo. Lots more memories to the best parents @AnushkaSharma @ViratKohli."

Many also shared picture collages of Vamika using the pictures shared by Virat and Anushka. The couple has decided to keep Vamika’s identity away from the spotlight.

This is your special day today,little princess!I’m wishing you muchhappiness and immense joy,just as you deserve!Happy birthday to you, little angel!#HappyBirthdayVamika @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/SE0DfeX3SO — Piyush Raj (@168piyushraj) January 11, 2022

It was like yesterday, when you were born and today you have turned One!❤️ So soon it became an year A year of it♡‿♡Vamika you've bought endless joy and happiness to virushka and us!✨#HappyBirthdayVamika https://t.co/zBtARswGxF— Virat Kohli Fan Girl❤️ (@Aaliya_Zain5) January 10, 2022

On the eve of her birthday, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with Virat. The couple cuddled up together with Anushka hinting that the couple was already planning for bed at 9:30 pm. “Who goes to bed at 9:30?" she captioned the romantic picture.

Anushka is stationed with Virat and team India in South Africa. The cricketer and the squad are playing a series against SA. Anushka has been sharing pictures from her gorgeous stay. On New Year’s Day, she also shared a video in which she gave a glimpse of the sunny view with Vamika seated beside her and calling out for her ‘mumma.’

