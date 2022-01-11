Happy Birthday Vamika: When Virat Kohli Got Candid About Raising His Daughter with Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one on January 11. Though the couple has decided to keep her away from the spotlight, they’ve shared pictures featuring the little one in the frame, without revealing her face. The couple has also made rare but heartwarming comments about their daughter.

Back in April 2021, when Virat was playing as the captain of Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premiere League (IPL), he made a brief mention about how Vamika has changed his and Anushka’s life. Speaking with Danish Sait, in a video for the RCB social media platforms, Virat said that fatherhood has been a ‘life-changing’ experience.

“Things change quite drastically. Everything you were used to, changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that’s totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly. It’s been life-changing. It has been a connect which has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can’t be put in words. I can’t express how it feels from within. It’s just been such a blessed and amazing period,” he said.

In another interview with Dinesh Kartik last year, Virat said that there were times he would think how it would be to watch his father with Vamika. “He hasn’t seen me play. Now with our daughter, I have seen the happiness on my mother’s face. You sit down and think what if he was still here," he said.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika in January 2021. The couple has urged fans, media, and the paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures or circulating photos of their daughter. Anushka and Virat are currently in South Africa where Virat and team India are playing against the host in a Test series.

