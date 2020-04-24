Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 5 of Actor's Best Performances

Bollywood actor Varun Dawan celebrates his 32nd birthday on Friday. The son of acclaimed filmmaker David Dhawan started his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar for My Name is Khan in 2010. Varun made his debut as an actor with Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Just eight years in the industry, Varun has carved a distinctive space for himself with his remarkable performances.

The actor has proven his versatility by playing distinguished characters in different genres. Apart from his movies, Varun’s modest nature and sense of humour make him a favourite of the masses as the audience finds his characteristics very relatable.

Varun is all set to appear in his dad David Dhawan’s helmed project, Coolie no.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 hit with the same name where Govinda and Karisma Kapoor formed the lead pair.

On Varun’s birthday, here’s looking at some of his best performances till date:

Badlapur (2015)

Varun as Raghav Purohit in this neo-noir action thriller was a brooding intense character who loses his loved one caused by the nuisance of a reprobate. Combined with quality performances from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Divya Dutta, among others, Varun delivers a classic act that will be remembered.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

In this rom-com, Varun was his familiar self that fans recognize him most for. Varun aka Badri alongside Alia Bhatt aka Vaidehi are one of the favourite on-screen pairs till date. Varun bagged the Star Screen Award for Best Actor in a Comic Role.

October (2018)

Varun took his audiences by a pleasant surprise with the stunning portrayal of Danish Walia. He came through with this one when it was least expected and even got nominated at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for Best Actor. The coming-of-age film directed by Shoojit Sircar had Banita Sandhu play a pivotal role.

Sui Dhaaga (2018)

Varun aka Mauji was a happy-go-lucky man who starts his own enterprise after receiving motivation from his wife played by Anushka Sharma. Varun provided humour, grief and nuanced emotions with exceptional neatness that charmed his ways through the hearts of the viewers.

Street Dancer 3D (2020)

After presenting a preview of his dancing skills to his fans in Remo D’souza’s ABCD 2, he decided to give them a more elaborate experience in this dance drama. Varun exhibited some extraordinary spells alongside co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, among others.

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan!

