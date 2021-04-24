Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Celebrities Pour in Wishes for the Actor

One of Bollywood’s most charismatic actors, Varun Dhawan turned 34 on Saturday. The actor recently returned to Mumbai with his wife Natasha Dalal after completing the shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Varun’s fellow actors, and celebrities from the entertainment industry have sent him some warm birthday wishes.

Let us take a look at some of them:

Arjun Kapoor shared this hilarious video on his Instagram handle on Saturday to wish the actor a happy birthday. Calling him the “shirtless wonder of Juhu”, Arjun shared a montage of Varun’s several shirtless appearances on screen and off screen. Commenting on the post,several celebrities shared the laugh out loud reactions, including Aparshakti Khurrana, Maniesh Paul, and Ramesh Taurani. Brother of Shradha Kapoor, Sidhanth Kapoor, who is soon going to make his acting debut in Bollywood, commented, “Hahaha too good , vd_rockz with a z@varundvn”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Varun’s co-star from his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya, Kriti shared a picture on her Instagram handle to wish the actor a happy birthday.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to share birthday wishes for Varun. The actress also shared a picture of her with the actor from a reality show on her Twitter handle.

Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn. May your year ahead be as charming as you. Lot’s of love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wh0431GSLB— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2021

Bollywood celebrity Sophie Choudry shared a picture with the actor to wish him a happy birthday on Twitter. Captioning the post, Sophie described Varun as adorable, supremely talented, and a little bit naughty but super cute guy.

Happy happy bday to this adorable, supremely talented, thoda sa naughty & super cute guy… Big love VD!! Good health, success and animal flow galore @Varun_dvn ❤️ #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/XK0wR3ry0o— Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) April 24, 2021

Actor and producer Jaey Gajera shared a throwback picture with Varun on his Twitter handle as he sent his birthday wishes.

Actor Hiten Tejwani tweeted this to wish the Bollywood actor on Saturday.

Happy birthday buddy @Varun_dvn ..have an awesome one ..be blessed ..take care and be safe..#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan— hitentejwani (@tentej) April 24, 2021

“Take care and be safe," he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here