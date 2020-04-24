Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From Arjun Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan, B-Town Celebs Pour In Love

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan turned 33 on April 24 (Friday) and ushered in the



celebrations by cutting a cake at home. Although he would not be able to venture out and party this year, his friends from the B-town are pouring in love via social media platforms.

While some have shared mandatory old and embarrassing pictures of the birthday boy, others have praised the immense talent of the actor.

Arjun Kapoor wished his brother from a different mother by sharing a throwback picture of them together on Instagram. Both sported longer hair back then and Arjun tagged them as “bad boys 4 life”.

The flattering caption read, “Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever!!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1”.

Alia Bhatt wished Badri aka her first co-star with a picture of the two from an award show. She wrote, “And the award for the most entertaining human being goes to @varundvn. Happy birthday my sweet child!! May you always [remain] the most troublesome, kindest soul that you are… Have the most amazing locked down birthday... Sending you the biggest virtual hug possible!”

Alia and Varun had started their acting career in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The filmmaker also did not forget to wish his “crazy happy and lovely child” via Instagram story. In the photo, Karan can be seen kissing on Varun’s forehead.

Varun’s Sui Dhaga co-star Anushka Sharma posted an old video clip on her story and wished the “goofball” happy birthday. “May you always keep the child in you alive,” she added.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a beautiful photo of Varun hugging her and wrote that she was missing his “favourite pass time” of teasing her.

“Happy happy birthday my dearest @varundvn I know yours and Rohit’s favourite past time is teasing me, and no matter how annoyed I get, I want you to know I miss it and love it.. all my love to you and have the best day ever,” read the caption.

Kriti Sanon posted two pictures with her Dilwale costar and hoped that his quarantine birthday can be as entertaining as he was.

Varun will be next seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the rehashed version of Coolie No. 1. Sara also wished Varun and expressed her eagerness to go back to work on the movie with him.

Popular designer Manish Malhotra and photographer Dabbu Ratnani also wished the actor.

