Happy Birthday Varun Sharma: Fukrey to Chhichhore, Top Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VARUN SHARMA: Be it portraying the characters of Choocha from Fukrey, Sexa from Chhichore, or Kattanni from Roohi, actor Varun Dhawan’s exceptional comic timing has always managed to tickle our funny bone and impress the masses on a large scale. In his decade-long career in the Hindi film industry, Sharma has not only carved a niche for himself but has also proved his mettle for acting. On Saturday, February 4, the actor is celebrating his 33rd birthday.

On this special occasion, here’s taking a quick look at some of his hits and upcoming movies that you can add to your bucket list.

Fukrey

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey revolves around the life of four friends who approach a notorious investor to make easy money. However, things take a sudden turn when their plan face and they’re subjected to the investor’s wrath. Varun Sharma played the role of Choocha, which made him become a household name.

Chhichhore

Varun Sharma shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in this Nitest Tiwari-directed coming-of-age comedy-drama. The plot unveils how a tragic incident makes a middle-aged man take a trip down memory lane to reminisce about his college days and friends who were labeled losers. Sharma garnered critical acclamation for playing the role of Sexa in the movie.

Roohi

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi stars Rajkummar Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead role. The story of this comedy-horror showcases how two men kidnap a young girl but chaos ensues when they discover she is possessed by a demon.

Dilwale

Varun Dhawan played a supporting role in this action-comedy movie starring an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan. The movie revolves around the life of two platonic lovers who are forced to break up owing to the rivalry between their gangster families. But destiny brings them back after decades when their siblings fall in love

Fukrey 3

Varun Sharma will be next seen as Choocha in the third installment of the Fukrey film franchise which is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. It was in the month of June last year when the director of the film announced that the shooting of the movie has been completed. Fukrey 3 is in its post-production stage but the release date of the film remains unclear.

