Happy Birthday Varun Tej: Team F3 Drops New Poster, Reveal New Release Date

Fans of Mega Prince Varun Tej have been showering the Telugu actor with love on his birthday. The actor turned a year older on Wednesday, January 19. While social media is filled with birthday notes for him, the team of his upcoming film F3 has released a new poster of the movie on the occasion.

The poster of Anil Ravipudi’s F3 features Varun in a dance sequence with a note of Rs 2000 in his hand. The actor is seen wearing an orange and brown printed shirt along with a pair of jeans. The poster also revealed that the film will now release a day in advance.

F3 was previously slated to release on April 29. Now the film is tracking an April 28 release date. F3 is produced by Tollywood production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. Harshith Reddy is on board as the co-producer. While Dil Raju presents it, Shirish is producing the movie. F3 is the sequel to the film F2, which was released on the occasion of Sankranthi in 2019. The makers promise that F3 will be a laugh riot.

Besides Varun, F3 also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada and Sonal Chauhan. The film also stars Rajendra Prasad and Sunil. Pushpa: The Rise music director Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for F3 as well, whereas Sai Sriram is the DOP of the film.

Meanwhile, Varun seems to have spent his birthday eve in Chikmagalur, in Karnataka. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from his stay. Varun shared a picture posing in the green outdoors, with the hills doubling up as the background. He also gave a glimpse of his luxurious stay that seemed to be situated in the dense forest. He also recently shared a video with Chiranjeevi last weekend, in which they were seen making dosas in the open air.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.