Happy Birthday, Vatsal Sheth: Top 5 Performances of 'Tarzan: The Wonder Car' Actor

The world of Bollywood has seen some great talents in its entirety. Many faces have made their mark in the industry, whether they’re still active players in the game or not. Such actors could only make their mark because of their impeccable performances. One in this lot is Vatsal Sheth. Vatsal started his career during the late 90s and was one of the freshest faces the industry had seen in a while. Here are some of his best performances:

Tarzan: The Wonder Car

An Abbas-Mustan creation, Tarzan: The Wonder Car was released in 2004. The movie was about a car designer being killed due to a conspiracy and, decades later, getting justice because of his son. Vatsal played the character of Raj Chaudhary, the son.

The movie was an ultimate success among the kids who were instantly in awe and wonder of the dynamic and futuristic-looking car (according to 2004). The film also starred Ayesha Takia and Ajay Devgn, alongside Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal.

Just Mohabbat

One of the coolest and popular shows Just Mohabbat ran for 4 successful years, from 1996-2000. The show revolved around Jai, played by Vatsal, a kid living in a boarding school. The show bundled up various aspects of Jai’s life, including growing up, relationships with friends and family, first love, and heartbreak.

The show featured multiple other young talents such as Aditya Kapadia, Kunal Roy Kapoor, and Karanvir Bohra. The show also starred the recently deceased Surekha Sikri.

Paying Guest

Produced by the Bollywood virtuoso Subhash Ghai, Paying Guest was released in 2009. Vatsal played the role of Jayesh Thakur, a young guy from Mumbai, in the movie. The comedy number did well on the box office and also starred comedy king Johnny Level and Javed Jaffrey.

Ek Hasina Thi

After a hiatus from the screens, Vatsal made a comeback in television from the show Ek Haseena Thi and was the lead character in the show along with Sanjeeda Sheikh and Simone Singh. The suspense thriller was aired on Star Plus and received the Indian Television Academy Awards award for Best Series in Drama Category. Vatsal was nominated for Best Actor.

Malang

The 2020 Crime-Drama saw Vatsal player the character of Victor Ferns. The movie was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in the lead roles.

