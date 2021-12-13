Happy Birthday Venkatesh Daggubati: A Look At His Recent And Upcoming Movies

Daggubati Venkatesh, popularly known as Venkatesh, is a predominantly Telugu actor with a massive fan following. He has been bestowed with the honorary title of ‘Victory Venkatesh’ due to his huge commercial successes. The actor, who is celebrating his 61st birthday on December 13, is also a successful producer and has served as the mentor of Telugu Warriors, the Telugu cinema team in the Celebrity Cricket League. The actor has a prolific record of working for over 30 years. Some of his recent and upcoming projects include:

Narappa

Narappa marks Venkatesh’s first film on the OTT platforms. Directed by Srinkanth Addala, the film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie It premiered on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video this year. Venkatesh was applauded for his acting as the titular character in the film, which received generally positive reviews. The movie is based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani, which talks about the struggles of a boy in his village riddled with caste and class-based atrocities.

Drushyam 2

The Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam movie, Drishyam 2 starred Venkatesh in the lead role. It was released on OTT. The story which supposedly takes place six years after the incidents of the first movie (Drushyam) saw most of the main cast reprising their roles.

F3: Fun and Frustration

After the success of the 2019 F2 Fun and Frustration, the cast including Venkatesh, Tamannah and Varun Tej are set to return to the standalone sequel. F3 follows the same comedy formula of F2, which was the highest grossing Telugu film of 2019. The film is set to release on February 25, 2022.

Bhaijaan (tentatively titled)

The upcoming Salman-Sajid Nadiadwala project has been initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and marks Venkatesh’s comeback to Bollywood after 25 years. The film’s female lead is touted to be Pooja Hedge. The makers, who are in search of an actress to play opposite Venkatesh, hope that the shooting will start in the next year.

