Happy Birthday Vetrimaaran: Here Are Some Behind-the-scene Stills From Dhanush-starrer Asuran

Acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran is celebrating his 45th birthday on September 4. On the occasion, several fans and friends have sent him greetings on social media. A few stills from his much-celebrated film Asuran, featuring Dhanush in the lead has surfaced on social media.

The behind-the-scenes clicks show Vetrimaaran and Dhanush working together with dedication on the sets of the film.

Asuran, released in 2019 is based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai. The plot of the Tamil action drama was influenced by the real events during the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre.

In the film, Dhanush surprised the audience by playing a character Sivasaami on screen, who was much older in age to his real age. He essayed a father of two young sons who teaches his boys to be calm in any storm. However, in a shocking turn of events, Dhanush puts up a powerful fight to save his son’s life. The film marked the fourth collaboration of the actor and the filmmaker.

Asuran was a commercial success and was praised critically for its performances, plot and emotional connect that stayed with the audience from start to end.

The film is being remade in Telugu and the title is Naarappa. It will be directed by Srikanth Addala and headlined by Venkatesh. The upcoming film will also feature Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in pivotal roles.

About his upcoming projects, Vetrimaaran announced his next will include actor Thalapathy Vijay. The director revealed that he is working on a script currently. Further development and the filming will happen when both the actor and the filmmaker are done with their respective works at hand.

Next, a maiden collaboration of Vetrimaaran and actor Suriya titled Vaadi Vasal is in the works. On the occasion of Suriya’s 45th birthday, the makers released the first look from the upcoming film. The film will be an adaptation of the Tamil novel of the same name that is based on Jallikattu.