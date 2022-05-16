Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Actor’s PDA Moments with Katrina Kaif

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VICKY KAUSHAL: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding came as a big surprise to everyone. They stunned the audience with their adorable PDA and dreamy wedding pictures. Their love blossomed through the lockdown and everyone knew something was brewing but doubts turned to suspicion and that into reality when their wedding pictures finally came out winning over the internet. Their love makes us gooey-eyed and we bring to you our Top PDA moments of the couple.

1) First Official Picture

Their first official pictures as a couple won over the internet. Vicky in an off-white sherwani and Katrina in an authentic red lehenga looked stunning. The Sabyasachi bride and groom were glowing and their radiant smiles won our hearts. These pictures were the first ever official pictures of the couple and they took the internet by a storm.

2) Let’s Take A Walk

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were snapped taking a stroll on the streets of America. This adorable picture of the couple showing off their wide smiles as they stare off in another direction is all things sweet. Vicky has his arm over Katrina and they both give major couple goals.

3) Endless Blues

Katrina Kaif posted a snap of both of them in the pool. Kaif is seen in a white, backless monokini and Vicky is seen shirtless. They are both seen hugging each other as Katrina has her arms around his neck as they give a smouldering look in the camera.

4) Feeling Festive

Vicky and Katrina celebrated Christmas together after their marriage. They both looked adorable as they cuddled up in a close hug. Both dressed in white and acing minimalist fashion, they look amazing and set major couple goals. Their radiant smiles is the limelight of the snap.

5) Selfie Moment

Vicky and Kat captured a selfie in all white for the Valentine’s Day post. They both look all loved up flashing their pearly whites. Vicky and Kat’s smiles are radiant and they both look beautiful as ever and they set major goals with all their pictures.

6) Right Out Of A Movie

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are seen posing on a couch. Vicky is seen leaning on the armrest clad in a neat black tux and Katrina is seen dressed in a bottle blue, square neck, short dress. They both look classy and just stand out. The picture looks like it is right out of a movie and we’re obsessed!

