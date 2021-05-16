Sunny Kaushal Gives Glimpse of Birthday Boy Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 33rd birthday today, and to make the day more special for him, his brother and The Forgotten Army actor Sunny Kaushal dropped the most adorable picture of him on his social media handle. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a picture of his brother posing for the camera right before he is about to cut his birthday cake. He is seen in casual attire with a black hoodie and denim and can be seen standing in front of a banner with the words “Happy Birthday" written on it.

“Janamdin mubarak ho mere bhai", read the caption of the picture.

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who worked with Kaushal in the film Raazi also wished the actor on his special day. Sharing a picture on the stories section of Instagram, Meghna wrote, “Happy birthday Vicky! To another round…soon!"

After Raazi, the duo will again collaborate for the upcoming biopic Sam Bahadur. It will chronicle the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw who was the chief of the Indian Army in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Udham Singh’s biographic film titled Sardar Udham Singh.

