Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Brother Sunny Posts Childhood Pics, Says Nothing Has Changed

Vicky Kaushal has turned 32 today, and while the actor celebrated in isolation, wishes have been pouring in for him from his friends. But the most adorable one came from his younger brother Sunny Kaushal, who shared childhood photos of the two of them.

Sunny posted the throwback photos to wish Vicky on his birthday and to say that nothing has changed between the two over the years. The post said that even though they have grown up now, their brotherly bond has remained the same.

The post was captioned as, "Kuch nahin badla. Photo paper se phone par aa gayi, baaki kuch nahin badla. Tu 2 feet 6 se 6 feet 2 ka ho gaya, baaki kuch nahin badla. Hum pehle cool the aaj very cool hain, baaki kuch nahin badla. Main left tha, tu right hai. Dekh, kuch nahin badla... Janamdin Mubarak. Dher saara pyaar."

The photos show the actors from their toddler days to current times. Take a look:

Some time back, Vicky too dug into his album archive and shared an endearing moment from his childhood with Sunny on social media. In the adorable image, we see the two little brothers throw cute goofed up expressions. It seems they were made to sit on the chairs to pose but look obviously clueless.

Vicky and Sunny are sons of action director Sham Kaushal. While Vicky shot to fame with the film Masaan and tasted commercial success with Uri, Sunny has been seen in films like Gold and Bhangra Paa Le. Their cool brotherly bond is often seen in social media posts.