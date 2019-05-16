English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Do You Know These Lesser-known Facts About the Uri Actor?
Vicky Kaushal has evolved from a boy next door to one of the refined actors in Bollywood today.
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal has evolved from a boy next door to one of the refined actors in Bollywood today. Belonging to the family who has its roots in the film industry already, Vicky Kaushal made a name for himself with his acting skills. The Masaan actor has slowly carved out his space in the industry and consistently delivered one great performance after others. Be it the critically acclaimed dramas, dark thrillers or light-hearted comedies, Vicky Kaushal makes sure that the audiences and the critics have a great time.
On his 31st birthday, we bring out some interesting, and lesser-known, facts about Vicky Kaushal:
1. Vicky was born on May 16, 1988, in Mumbai. His father Shyam Kaushal is an action director and mother Veena Kaushal is a house maker. He also has a younger brother, Sunny Kaushal who is an Assistant Director. His family roots are from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.
2. Not just a fine actor, Vicky is a trained dancer. In fact, in a radio chat show, Vicky revealed several stories from his childhood when he used to participate in various events.
3. The Lust Stories fame actor has completed his engineering before stepping into Bollywood. He has studied Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai in the year 2009.
4. He also received a job offer after completing his engineering, which he refused. He was always passionate about movies and that is when he decided to pursue his passion.
5. Vicky Kaushal has attended a lot of workshops organized by Kishor Namit Kapoor, and did many theatres there. He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012. However, his first critically acclaimed movie is Masaan, which won him various awards.
6. Vicky Kaushal was Anurag Kashyap’s assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur, where he worked for 18 hours a day.
7. For all Game of Thrones fans, here’s an interesting fact. Vicky Kaushal loves to watch GoT and Prison Break.
8. The Love per Square Foot actor is hydrophobic. Many attempts to learn swimming, but has failed time and again.
9. Vicky Kaushal and his brother Sunny Kaushal were both called to audition for Gold. Since Vicky was busy shooting for Sanju, Sunny auditioned and bagged the role.
10. Vicky Kaushal claims himself as a foodie and loves eating Pani-Puri, Jalebi-Rabri, Aaloo Paratha and Chinese dishes.
