Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Songs Featuring The Actor That Made Us Fall In Love With Him

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VICKY KAUSHAL: Vicky Kaushal has made a mark with his artsy performances. His craft always stood out and he created a niche for himself. Vicky’s movie won our hearts and the songs of his movies never left our minds. The music, the lyrics, and the composition are all praiseworthy. On his birthday, we pick our favourite tracks that have never failed to mesmerise us.

Challa

Challa is a song that can literally give you goosebumps. This high on energy track from Uri: The Surgical Strike can just get you in the zone to hustle and keep starving. This track is fast, pumped up and so energetic, it refreshes you and gets you all hyped up. Pachtaoge

Pachtaoge is a music video starring Vicky Kaushal alongside Nora Fatehi. This track by Arijit Singh is slow, soothing and topped the charts for several weeks. The music, lyrics and background score can get you captivated and will leave you feeling spellbound. This song continues to be a constant in everyone’s playlist. F se Fyaar

High on hype and energy, this song perfectly suits Vicky’s character in the movie Manmarziyaan. The music matches up to his quirky, funk quotient in the film. The thumping track, the dance moves, the vibe of the song fit seamlessly into the film making it an absolute hit. Tu Kisi Rail Si

This soothing track from Masaan never gets old. Tu Kisi Rail Si is crooned by Swanand Kirkire and was kind of a love letter to Vicky Kaushal’s love interest in the film. The lyrics by Varun Grover were put to music by Indian Ocean and the result was simply amazing. The bittersweet ending of the film only makes the song even more cherishable.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.