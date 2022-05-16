Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Uri, Masaan And Other Top Films of The Young Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VICKY KAUSHAL: Vicky Kaushal is one of the star actors who chose unconventional roles and won the audience’s hearts. He stood out with every performance in each film that he did. He made his mark with Masaan in 2015 and continued his streak with projects like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Uri and most recently Sardar Udham. His Top 5 films over the years are:

Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie is based on the life story of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Vicky Kaushal stars as the supporting character and the lead’s best friend but shines through with his strong performance and brilliant acting. His portrayal of Kamli won hearts and has become a favorite for several film fanatics. Raazi

Again a role where he was second to the lead but still stands out. Starring alongside Alia Bhatt in this Meghna Gulzar directorial, Vicky Kaushal makes a stunning case for himself. In this cross border spy story, the raw and love-filled character played by Vicky melts our hearts. Uri

This patriotic film filled every Indian’s heart with pride and gratitude for the Indian Army. Vicky’s ‘Josh’, valour, bravery and his standout performance received praise from every sect of the industry and audience. This film was directed by Aditya Dhar and had love and gratitude pouring in from everywhere. Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan shows Vicky in a very different light. This movie shows Vicky as a funky part-time DJ with quirky hairstyles and dressing sense. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, and starring Tapsee Pannu and Abhishekh Bachchan in pivotal roles, this movie is a romantic drama set in Amritsar and highlights the complexities of a love story and familial pressure. Masaan

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, this film has Richa Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi and Pankaj Tripathi. Based in a small town, the movie tries to break the stigma of pre-marital sexual relations and casteist stereotypes. The story transcends into the journey of the characters and their strong portrayal.

