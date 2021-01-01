Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: Five Most Stunning Performances of the Actress

The New Year bash is also a birthday bash for actor Vidya Balan. The extremely talented actress, who has worked in more than 40 movies, turns 42 on January 1.

While she has won millions of hearts with her performances on screen. On her birthday, let us take a look at the five best movies she has worked in.

Parineeta

Vidya Balan’s Bollywood debut movie Parineeta made quite a buzz at the release. The film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Starring as main lead against Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Vidya gave a mesmerising performance and also won a Filmfare award.

Bhool Bhulaiya

This 2007 comedy-horror Bhool Bhulaiyaa is an all-time favourite among fans. Starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja, the movie tells a ghostly story along with comic reliefs making the story entertaining as a whole. Vidya had to take Kathak lessons for this one as the film includes a traditional dance number. Soon, viewers will get to see the sequel of this film, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is directed by Anees Bazme, who also directed the first part along with Priyadarshan.

Paa

Paa was the film with quite a challenging role where Vidya played the mother of a child, played by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The project was directed by R Balki. The film saw Abhishek Bachchan portray the character of Amitabh’s father.

The Dirty Picture

Remember the popular entertainment dialogue by Vidya? It was in this very movie! Starring in lead role against Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi, this film gave Vidya much-appreciation for her fabulous role.

Kahaani

Kahaani, a 2012 mystery-thriller, well suits its name. Vidya plays the role of a pregnant woman looking for clues in order to find her husband. The film is full of twists and thrills. The film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh.