Happy Birthday Vijay: Celebs Wish the Actor on Turning 45

Actor Vijay, who is famously known as Thalapathy, is celebrating his 45th birthday today in a style.

One of the biggest stars in Kollywood, actor Joseph Vijay, has enjoyed a loyal fan following for almost his entire career. Established in Kollywood for almost 23 years, the actor started working in movies as a child actor at the age of ten with the movie Vetri. The love for this Kollywood actor is quite among celebs as his fans.

Kollywood actor SibiSathyaraj took to Twitter to wish the South Indian superstar on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has conquered all our hearts not only with his talent and hard work but also with his simplicity and humility! Love you loads #Vijay anna#happybirthdayTHALAPATHY #Happyyyybirthdaythalaivaaaaaa #HappybirthdayeminentVijay #Bigil” Sathyaraj also shared a picture with actor Vijay.

Cricketer AshwinRavichandran took to Twitter to wish actor Vijay in a style. He wrote, “Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to each other. Advance birthday wishes to Actor Vijay and best wishes to Chennai rains over the weekend.”

Director Atlee shared the first look of BIGIL and wrote, “Here comes my Bday gift to @actorvijay Anna. #BigilEnnodaannaEnnodathalapathy @arrahman @dop_gkvishnu @muthurajthangvl @gopiprasannaa @archanakalpathi”

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay sir Best wishes to @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara @agscinemas and full #BIGIL team for a huge success.”

Actor VaralaxmiSarathkumar shared a series of pictures with the post that read, “Happppyyyybirthdayyyyy @actorvijaysaaaarrr.... May you continue to entertain us more and more each year..godblessss you #Thalapathy #ThalapathyVIJAY totally love the super first look.. good luck saaarrr...#Bigil have a fantabulous yearrr.. loads of love from your fansss..!!”

Film director Mohan Raja tweeted, “Happy birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay.”

ArchanaKalpathi, the creative producer of Vijay’s next movie BIGIL (earlier named Thalapathy 63), also pour in wishes for the actor. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Here is a small video wishing our Thalapathy a happy birthday from all his fans. Thank you @aishkalpathi for making the Video.Edited by Paul Factory @agscinemas.”

Writer and director VigneshShivan wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever young, amazing @actorvijay sir #Thalapathy ageing in reverse”

Singer AnirudhRavichander:

Director Raghava Lawrence:

Sportsman Arya:

