Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Happy Birthday Vijay: Celebs Wish the Actor on Turning 45

Kollywood Actor Vijay started working in movies as a child actor at the age of ten.Celebs in Kollywood took to Twitter to wish the South Indian superstar on his birthday.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Vijay: Celebs Wish the Actor on Turning 45
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Actor Vijay, who is famously known as Thalapathy, is celebrating his 45th birthday today in a style.

One of the biggest stars in Kollywood, actor Joseph Vijay, has enjoyed a loyal fan following for almost his entire career. Established in Kollywood for almost 23 years, the actor started working in movies as a child actor at the age of ten with the movie Vetri. The love for this Kollywood actor is quite among celebs as his fans.

Kollywood actor SibiSathyaraj took to Twitter to wish the South Indian superstar on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man who has conquered all our hearts not only with his talent and hard work but also with his simplicity and humility! Love you loads #Vijay anna#happybirthdayTHALAPATHY #Happyyyybirthdaythalaivaaaaaa #HappybirthdayeminentVijay #Bigil” Sathyaraj also shared a picture with actor Vijay.

Cricketer AshwinRavichandran took to Twitter to wish actor Vijay in a style. He wrote, “Listening to morning Radio and discovered that #ThalapathyBirthday and Chennai rains are directly proportional to each other. Advance birthday wishes to Actor Vijay and best wishes to Chennai rains over the weekend.”

Director Atlee shared the first look of BIGIL and wrote, “Here comes my Bday gift to @actorvijay Anna. #BigilEnnodaannaEnnodathalapathy @arrahman @dop_gkvishnu @muthurajthangvl @gopiprasannaa @archanakalpathi”

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy birthday #ThalapathyVijay sir Best wishes to @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara @agscinemas and full #BIGIL team for a huge success.”

Actor VaralaxmiSarathkumar shared a series of pictures with the post that read, “Happppyyyybirthdayyyyy @actorvijaysaaaarrr.... May you continue to entertain us more and more each year..godblessss you #Thalapathy #ThalapathyVIJAY totally love the super first look.. good luck saaarrr...#Bigil have a fantabulous yearrr.. loads of love from your fansss..!!”

Film director Mohan Raja tweeted, “Happy birthday Thalapathy @actorvijay.”

ArchanaKalpathi, the creative producer of Vijay’s next movie BIGIL (earlier named Thalapathy 63), also pour in wishes for the actor. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Here is a small video wishing our Thalapathy a happy birthday from all his fans. Thank you @aishkalpathi for making the Video.Edited by Paul Factory @agscinemas.”

Writer and director VigneshShivan wrote, “Happy birthday to the ever young, amazing @actorvijay sir #Thalapathy ageing in reverse”

Singer AnirudhRavichander:

Director Raghava Lawrence:

Sportsman Arya:

Dance Choreographer Sathish Krishnan:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram