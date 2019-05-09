Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 9 Lesser Known Facts About the Dear Comrade Actor

As Deverakonda turns 30 today, here's looking at a few lesser-known facts about the actor who became a youth sensation with his stellar performance. Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda!

Trending Desk

Updated:May 9, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: 9 Lesser Known Facts About the Dear Comrade Actor
Image courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda/ Twitter
Loading...
One of the fastest rising stars in the south, Vijay Deverakonda is on a roll. In recent times, his popularity has only skyrocketed. A favourite among the youth, Deverakonda's turns a year older today. Incidentally, the Arjun Reddy actor shares his birthday with another southern superstar, Sai Pallavi.

As Deverakonda turns 30 today, here's looking at a few lesser-known facts about the actor who became a youth sensation with his stellar performance. Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda!

1. Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda is the son of Telugu television director, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao, and was never really uncomfortable in front of the camera. According to various media reports, he was always bent towards the creative fields.

2. Vijay Deverakonda had his formal school education away from home at the Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, a boarding school in Andhra Pradesh.

3. His acting career began in the Hyderabad-based theatre group Sutradhar.

4. While the actor is far better known for his role in Pelli Chooplu and Arjun Reddy, he got his first movie break in 2011 with the romantic comedy Nuvilla.

5. It was Vijay Deverakonda supporting role in the 2015 Yevade Subramanyam that first made the audience take note of him.

6. Deverakonda's first film as a lead actor was Pelli Choopulu alongside Ritu Varma. It went on to win the 64th Nationa Film Awards in the Best Feature Film in the Telugu category.

7. While he has also starred in films like Life Is Beautiful and Yevade Subramanyam, it is his role as a surgeon in Arjun Reddy that made him a superstar.

8. He went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Telugu for his role. The film is currently being remade in Bollywood, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

9. The actor even has his own label called 'The Rowdy Club' and refers to his fans as 'Rowdies'.

A day before his birthday, the actor took to Twitter to announce the release of his next film. He wrote, "Comrades, Attention! 26th July 2019," alongside a poster of the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Photogallery

