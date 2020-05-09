Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: A Look At The 5 Best Films Of The Tollywood Star

Actor Vijay Deverakonda turns a year older today. The Tollywood star, who has been a part of the industry for almost a decade now, is known for playing versatile roles. He stepped into the world of cinema in 2011 as a supporting actor in Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila.

On his 31st birthday, we take a look at the five best films Vijay has been a part of.

Arjun Reddy

This is one of his most famous films. The actor played the titular role in the film. The 2017 film has been written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The romantic drama also starred Shalini Pandey, Amit Sharma, Jia Sharma among other actors. Arjun also received the Filmfare award for best actor for this film.

Dear Comrade

The film, which hit the screens in 2019, stars Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Shruti Ramachandran in the lead roles. The movie was originally made in Telugu but was also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, simultaneously. In the film, he has essayed the role of a student leader.

Taxiwaala

The supernatural comedy-thriller movie hit the theatres in 2018. Vijay plays the role of Taxi Driver in the film, written and directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The movie will soon get its Bollywood remake titled Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

NOTA

This is Vijay’s Tamil debut film which hit the screens in the year 2018. The movie is a political thriller also starred Mehreen Pirzada, Nassar, Karunakaran, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Yashika Aannand, M. S. Bhaskar, Rajendran, among others.

Mahanati

The film which was made in two languages, Tamil and Telugu was based on the famous yesteryear actor Savitri’s life. Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha in pivotal roles.