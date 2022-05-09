Happy Birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Telugu Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIJAY DEVERAKONDA: Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda turned 33 on Monday. The actor has predominantly worked in Telugu cinema and made his debut in acting with Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila in 2011. Deverakonda’s supporting role gained recognition in Yevade Subramanyam which released in 2015. Deverakonda played the lead role in the 2016 romantic comedy Pelli Choopulu.

As fans celebrate his birthday, we take a look at some of the latest and upcoming movies of the actor:

Liger

One of the most-awaited movies of Deverakonda, Liger also marks his first pan-India movie. The sports-action-drama stars Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, and American boxing legend Mike Tyson as well. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will show Deverakonda as an impressive professional fighter. The actor had undergone intense training in multiple martial arts to play the role. Khushi

Last month, the actor began shooting for his next film directed by Shiva Nirvana. The movie also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. The duo are currently filming for the movie in Kashmir, as the actress’ recent Instagram Story suggested. World Famous Lover

Directed byKranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover features Deverakonda playing roles of various kinds of lovers in different stories and settings. The movie stars the actor as an aspiring writer who grieves his heartbreak by writing love stories. During this process, he recognizes the mistakes made by him in his relationship. Dear Comrade

One of Deverakonda’s recent release was this romantic drama. Directed byBharat Kamma, Dear Comrade stars Deverakonda as a student leader who has anger issues. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading actress. The actor’s character is faced with hurdles in his love life as his anger causes serious troubles. Geetha Govindam

Starring Deverakonda and Rashmika, Geetha Govindam is a romantic drama. Directed by Parasuram, the movie stars Devarakonda as a young lecturer who falls in love with an independent woman. The story takes a twist whenunfortunately for him, things begin with Rashmika on the wrong foot and he has to try his best to clear the misunderstandings.

