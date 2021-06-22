Happy Birthday Vijay: His 5 Blockbuster Movies

Actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, who is currently at the pinnacle of his career, has become an all-time favorite in Tamil cinema. The actor has an unprecedented fan base and many blockbuster films to his credit. Vijay has in all true sense established himself as one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. The last decade has been phenomenal for the actoras he has tasted success multiple times. 9 of his 15 movies released in the last decade have grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Here are 5 of Vijay’s movies you must see –

Kaththi – It is by far Vijay’s most productive movie as an actor. In this thriller, Vijay played a double role of an escaped prisoner, Kathiresan, and his civilian lookalike, Jeeva. The movie is fast-paced and will have you on the edge of your seat from the start. The action in Kaththi and Vijay’s performance will win your heart for sure.

Theri - Theri was a revenge drama, which too featured Vijay in dual roles and proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. In its theatrical run, Theri was able to breach into ₹200 crore club. Though the movie received a mixed response from critics, Vijay’s fans showered love for it.

Sarkar – For the third time, Vijay reunited with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for Sarkar. A political action-drama, Vijay played the role of an NRI-returned who fought for his right to vote after he realises it has been cast illegally. Though the film managed to enter the ₹250 crore club worldwide, it received mixed reviews. Sarkar became the highest-grossing south Indian film of 2018. It surpassed the lifetime gross of Rs. 218 crore of Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam.

Master – It was the first mainstream Tamil film to be released on the big screen after the nationwide lockdown was lifted. The film featured Vijay in the role of a college professor with a drinking issue. Despite being released in the middle of the pandemic, Master grossed over Rs. 150 crore at the box office.

Mersal – For the first time in his career, Vijay played a triple role in thismovie. The plot of the film was about twin brothers avenging their father’s death. The film was a commercial success and crossed over Rs 260 crore in its theatrical run. Outside India, the film garnered a whopping $15 million and after Baahubali 2 and Raees, it became the third-biggest overseas grosser of 2017.

