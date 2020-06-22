MOVIES

Happy Birthday Vijay: Master Makers Release Poster of Thalapathy's Next Film, Fans Demand Trailer

Image: Twitter

On Thalapathy Vijay's 46th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Master, released the latest poster from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Tamil star Vijay's birthdays always come with an announcement regarding his new film, and this year was no different. The makers of his upcoming film Master released the poster of much-awaited project on his 46th birthday.

The film's director Lokesh Kanagaraj first shared the birthday poster in advance on Sunday.

He then shared another poster at midnight, to ring in Vijay's birthday on June 22. The poster in shades of yellow features a stylish Vijay at the centre. In the background, the actor is seen dancing with a group of excited people, with the film's tagline - Koluthungada.

Master marks the first collaboration between Tamil actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The latter plays the antagonist in the film, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das, reported Cinema Express. The music is by Anirudh and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.

The film was supposed to hit theatres this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic led to a delay. The release date of Master has been postponed indefinitely. However, fans are hopeful that the film might release this Diwali if everything else falls into place.

Despite the indefinite delay, the buzz around Master shows no signs of waning. As fans geared up to celebrate Vijay's birthday, #MasterTrailer started trending on Twitter with demands for an update on the film.

