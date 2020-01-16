Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Here're His 5 Best Movies

Vijay Sethupathi is a multi-faceted personality, known for his work as an actor, producer, lyricist and dialogue writer. Born on January 16, 1978, in Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu, the actor is also famous for his stint in Tamil as well as Malayalam film industry. From playing a villain in Sundarapandian (2012) to getting his breakout roles in films like Pizza (2012) and Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012), Sethupathi is ruling the film industry like a pro.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his best movies that one shouldn’t miss:

Super Deluxe (2019)

Directed, co-written and co-produced by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe features Vijay as a transgender woman. In the film, when Vijay returns home after seven years, the family reacts differently. He also faces humiliation and exploitation on his return.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

The Tamil neo-noir action thriller film, written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, is a story of a cop named Vikram, and a smuggler named Vedha. Vikram and his partner Simon are on a hunt to capture Vedha. Meanwhile, Vedha tries to change Vikram’s life, which leads to a conflict.

’96 (2018)

Written and directed by C. Premkumar, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in lead roles. The plot revolves around two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996, who met at a reunion after 22 years.

Pizza (2012)

The mystery-horror film is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The story is about a pizza delivery boy Michael, who lands in a mysterious predicament and how it causes a dramatic change in his life.

Sethupathi (2016)

The Tamil cop drama is written and directed by S. U. Arun Kumar. The plot of the film revolves around a police officer, whose reputation is on stake when a young suspect dies in his custody.

