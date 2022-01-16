Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Tamil Actor

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Starting his filmy career with side roles in Tamil films and TV serials in the mid-2000s, actor Vijay Sethupathi slowly climbed up the ladder of success. In 2010, the actor landed his first film as a lead and was seen in director Seenu Ramasamy drama film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. The film went on to win three National Awards including one for Best Tamil Feature film of the year.

Vijay’s career took another important turn in 2012 as he delivered three consecutive hits at the box office. Vijay had now outgrown from the shadow of the side actor and was now as mainstream as it could get. In subsequent years, the actor delivered several memorable performances to carve out his own niche in Tamil and other language cinemas.

But he is surely not done yet. The actor has several exciting projects in the lineup and is ready to not just repeat but outdo the success of his past films. As Vijay celebrated his birthday today on January 16, we take a look at some recent films and the projects that will soon be released.

Super Deluxe

Though Vijay was already a very important name in the Tamil film industry, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s 2019 release Super Deluxe took his stature to the next level. Portraying the role of a transgender named Shilpa, Vijay left the audience impressed with his performance. Vijay was felicitated with the 67th National Film Awards for best actor in supporting role.

Master

In the 2021 release Master, Vijay Sethupati essayed the role of antagonist. Matching the presence of Vijay as the lead, Vijay Sethupathi delivered an impactful performance in this Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial.

Laabam

Director S.P. Janathan’s Laabam revolved around the story of a man named Pakkiri played by a Vijay on screen. Pakkiri after his return from exile fights for the village president post and works to bring change in the agricultural techniques. The film was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

Upcoming films

Vikram

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram will see Vijay partnering with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. The makers announced the film with a black and white poster featuring the three actors together.

Merry Christmas

Vijay will be also be teaming up with director Sriram Raghavan with his upcoming film, Merry Christmas. The film will feature him opposite Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

