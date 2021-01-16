Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Top 5 Movies of the Actor

January 16 marks the birthday of south Indian superstar and an actor par excellence, Vijay Sethupathi. He has established his credibility as a versatile actor over a very short span of time; essaying diverse, challenging roles with effortless charm. His remarkable acting career seems to have left no stone unturned when it comes to exploring various genres.

On his special day, let's look at some of the films which have enthralled us with his extraordinary performances:

Super Deluxe: Directed by national award-winning filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja, in this film Super Deluxe, Vijay delivers one of his best performances. A film about characters deeply rooted in reality has Vijay essay the role of a transgender, Shilpa, which he does with such finesse and aplomb that he deserves standing ovation. His endearing portrayal of Shilpa's anger, longing, affection is beautiful. He is simply outstanding in every frame.

Soodhu Kavvum: Vijay could be seen delivering one of his top-notch brilliant performances in this black comedy-thriller directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. With this hit film, Vijay fetched a hat-trick of successes. He was splendid in his portrayal of a kidnapper with a conscience.

Sethupathi: Doing equal justice to every role that he has bagged, Vijay is an exceptionally talented star. He has proved time and again his acting potential. For instance, in this film, his honest, heart-warming portrayal of a police officer had won the hearts of mass and class, alike. A plot similar to Singham, Sethupathi – the action-thriller directed by Arun Kumar – showcases Vijay's character as way more real. The movie was a huge blockbuster.

Nannum Rowdy Shan: This comedy movie was loved by the audience. Along with Nayantara, Vijay's stellar performance in this movie directed by Vignesh Shivan was highly appreciated and lauded by critics. Vijay's character was hilarious and made the film a complete family entertainer.

Pizza: Be it drama or crime or comedy or horror, Vijay excels in every genre, equally. Yet again bearing testimony to his stupendous acting prowess, Pizza catapulted Vijay to stardom. His acting range is incredible and it is a treat to watch him perform. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this movie went on to be remade in Bengali, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi; giving Vijay recognition nationally.

As the actor turns a year older this year, we can’t wait to see him enthral us with more of his brilliant performances.