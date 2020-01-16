Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Makers Unveil Official Posters

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is upcoming film of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and the makers unveiled the official posters on the occasion of Pongal. Meanwhile, another poster featuring the actor was also released in the lead up to the his birthday on Thursday.

Vijay sports two separate looks in the two film posters. In one, he is seen surrounded by passerbys as he looks into the camera. Vijay's character in this poster seems to have arrived somewhere and appears lost in the crowd. In another poster, Vijay has long hair, tied in a ponytail. He also sports a stubble and wears a black shirt and a lungi in this look. He is seen making merry and playing a percussion instrument whilst being surrounded by dancing lads on each side.

Check out the two posters of Vijay from the upcoming film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir below:

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is helmed by director Venkatakrishna Roghanth. The music direction for the film is done by composer Nivas K Prasanna. In Bollywood, Vijay will be seen in forthcoming Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor film Laal Singh Chaddha.

