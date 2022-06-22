CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Watch Dance Numbers of the Tamil Actor That Will Make You Groove
The movie Thalapathy 66 is a family entertainer and it is expected to be an emotional drama.

Vijay has brought to life some iconic songs in his career and enamoured us with his dance steps too

Entertainment Bureau

Thalapathy Vijay turns 47 on June 22 without looking a day older. He has been entertaining us for decades, ever since he started his acting career in 1984. In his four decades of acting, Vijay won the hearts of the audience with his acting proficiency, charm and extraordinary skill set.

And, all his talent and accolades have gained him his legion of loyal fans in India and across the globe. Vijay has brought to life some iconic songs in his career and enamoured us with his dance steps too. He has given some groove-worthy dance numbers that we absolutely love. Take a look at some of these.

Selfie Pulla- Kaththi

Selfie Pulla, from the movie Kaththi, features Thalapathy Vijay  and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song, which was released in 2014, turned into a viral tune not only in India but also abroad. Vijay also lent his voice to this dance number.

PaPa PaPa- Bairavaa

PaPa PaPa, released in 2017, is another song featuring Thalapathy Vijay. Once again, he sang for this peppy number. No one can deny stepping on the dance floor when this song is playing. It is composed by Santosh Narayan.

Alaporan Tamizhan- Mersal

Alaporan Tamizhan is another dance number which was released in 2017. It is sung by Kailash Kher and composed by A R Rahman. The joyful beat is an unforgettable feature of this song. We also love the lyrics which celebrate Tamil culture and language.

Mersal Arasan- Mersal

If you have tuned in to the Mersal album, which was released in 2017, you will know that it includes some unforgettable numbers. One of them, Mersal Arasan, gave us a tune that is fun-filled and packed with amazing feel-good beats.

Verithanam- Bigil

Verithanam is a golden hit number that no one can stop dancing to. Thalapathy Vijay also sang in this A R Rahman composition. The upbeat song has a hint of local tunes.

We are a fan of Vijay Thalapathy dance numbers.

first published:June 22, 2022, 07:35 IST