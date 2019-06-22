Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor

Popularly referred as Thalapathy aka commander by media and fans, Kollywood star C Joseph Vijay, professionally known as Vijay, was born on June 22, 1974. The Indian film actor and playback singer who works in Tamil cinema is also one of the highest paid actors in Tamil cinema. Vijay made his movie debut at the age of ten as a child artists in the movie Vetri. He continued to work as a child artist for a few years, until he featured in the film Naalaiya Theerpu in the lead role at the age of eighteen.

While the first and second look of Vijay’s movie Thalapathy 63 will be release on his birthday on June 22, here are a few movies of the Tamil superstar that should be watched:

Thuppakki

The 2012 movie was directed by AR Murugadoss and stars Kajal Aggarwal, Vidyut Jammwal and Sathyan beside Vijay. The Kollywood star did the role of an army officer in the movie. The film became the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 1 billion club after Sivaji (2007) and Enthiran (2010).

Mersal

Directed by Atlee Kumar, this movie starred Joseph Vijay, S J Surya, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This movie is about a magician and a doctor attempt to expose the corruption at the heart of India’s medical industry. The film was fifth-highest grossing Tamil film and Vijay’s highest-grossing film in his career. This was released in 2012.

Kaththi

In this AR Murugadoss-directed movie, released in 2014, Vijay plays the role of a social activist who fights against a monstrous MNC company to restore farming. The movie starred Joseph Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Ghilli

Vijay acted in the 2004-release Ghilli, alongside Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Ashish Vidyarthi. The movie was directed by Dharani and Vijay played the role of an aspiring kabaddi player in the film. Ghilli was the first Tamil film of all time to gross over Rs 50 crore in the domestic box office.

Thulladha Manamum Thullum

The 1999 movie, directed by Ezhil, stars Joseph Vijay, Simran, Dhamu and Vaiyapuri. Vijay played the role of Kutty, who desired to become a singer while working in an audio shop. The film was considered a cult classic of Tamil cinema.

Follow @News18Movies for more