Happy Birthday Vijay: Thuppakki to Bigil, 5 of Thalapathy's Biggest Blockbusters

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, turns a year older today, June 22. The Tamil film star has been a part of over 60 films as the lead actor. Apart from being a versatile actor, the 46-year-old is also a fantastic playback singer, dancer and philanthropist.

Vijay was born in Chennai and his parents SA Chandrshekhar and Sudha were also a part of the movie industry. His father has been a renowned a Tamil film director while his mother is a popular Carnatic singer.

He started off young, entering the Tamil film industry at the age of 10. Vijay's first film as a child artist was Vetri, which hit the theatres in 1984.

The renowned Tamil film actor has given a number of hits in his two-decade long career. His blockbuster films include Ghilli, Kaththi, Theri, Thuppakki, Mersal, and Bigil. Let's take a look at them:

Thuppakki



The movie had Vijay play the role of an army officer. The action-thriller that hit the theatres in 2012 was directed by AR Murugadoss. In the film, he was paired opposite Kajal Aggarwal. The basic plot revolves around how an army officer is on a mission to track and deactivate a sleeper agent.

Theri



This is one of the very few films in which the birthday boy has played three roles. Other lead actors of the 2016 film include Samantha and Amy Jackson. The movie had been nominated under nine categories at the 64th Filmfare Awards South. The film has been written and directed by Atlee Kumar.

Ghilli



This is a Tamil remake of Telugu film Okkadu. The romantic-action-drama had versatile actor Prakash Raj play the negative character. The leading lady of the film was Trisha. The 2004 release has been directed by Dharani and has been written by Bharathan.

Mersal



This is another film in which the versatile actor has portrayed three roles. The plot of the film revolves around how a pair of twin brothers take revenge for their father's death. The 2017 action thriller movie was directed and co-written by Atlee Kumar. The other two writers of the film were KV Vijayendra Prasad and S Ramana Girivasan.

Bigil



Written and directed by Atlee Kumar, the 2019 sports drama film stars Vijay in dual roles. In the movie, he plays the roles of Michael, a mobster and former footballer and Rayappan, Michael's father and gangster. Apart from him other important roles have been played by Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir. The 2019 sports action film has been produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh.