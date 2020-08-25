Happy Birthday Vijayakanth: 5 Popular Films of the Actor-turned-politician

Vijayaraj Alagarswami, widely known as Vijayakanth, is widely known as the founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party and was born on August 25. Before joining politics, Vijayakanth was a film actor, director and producer. The former actor predominantly worked in Tamil cinema and recently celebrated 40 years in the film industry. Vijayakanth is the only actor who worked in 150 films in Tamil cinema.

He is the current DMDK chairman of Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. He was nicknamed ‘Captain’ following the release of one of his most successful and popular films Captain Prabhakharan. As Vijayakanth turns a year older today, here’s looking at the most-remembered entries in his filmography.

Sattam Oru Iruttarai (1981)

Sattam Oru Iruttarai, directed by SA Chandrasekhar, established Vijayakanth as a star of Tamil film industry. He plays a hero who avenges the death of his parents. Following the massive success of the film, it was remade in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The film with the same title was remade in Tamil by S.A.C.'s granddaughter Sneha Britto in 2012.

Amman Kovil Kizhakale (1986)

The film helped Vijayakanth win a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The R Sundarrajan directorial was a commercial success and had a run of more than 150 days in theatres. The soundtrack composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja was also a huge success.

Senthoora Poove (1988)

This film turned out to be a blockbuster and got Vijayakanth his first Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. Also starring Ramki and Nirosha in lead roles, the film was directed by PR Devaraj. It was one of the highest grossing Tamil language films that year.

Chatriyan (1990)

Vijayakanth donned the cop avatar for many of his films but he was arguably at his best in this film. The film is written and produced by Mani Ratnam and directed by K Subash. The 90s super hit went on to attain cult status. Bhanupriya and Revathi also played main roles in the film.

Vaanathaippola (2000)

Directed by Vikraman, the film follows a brother who makes sacrifices to let his younger brothers do well in life. Vijayakanth played double role in the film that won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The commercially successful film had over 250 days run in theatres.