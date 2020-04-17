MOVIES

Happy Birthday Vikram: 5 Must Watch Movies of the Tamil Actor

Vikram

Vikram has not only starred in blockbuster films but has also impressed fans with his nuanced acting performances.

Kennedy John Victor or ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram is one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry. Although he saw success nearly after a decade from debuting in the entertainment field, he never shied away from taking up unconventional roles and undergoing extreme makeovers.

Born on April 17, 1966, the talented actor celebrates his 54th birthday this year.

On his birthday, here are the five must-watch films by the Tamil actor one should watch.

Sethu

The romantic-drama was directed by Bala. The film featured Vikram as a young gangster who fell in love with a Brahmin girl, played by Abitha. Bankrolled by A. Kandasamy, the music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film was remade in Hindi as Tere Naam starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles.

Anniyan

The S Shankar directorial saw Vikram don the character of a lawyer who suffers from multiple personality disorders. The film also starred Prakash Raj, Nedumudi Venu, Nassar and Vivek in important roles.

Pithamagan

The 2003 action-drama saw another collaboration between Bala and Vikram. Vikram was conferred with the National Award for Best Actor for his role. The film also starred Suriya and Laila in the lead roles.

Iru Mugan

The Anand Shankar directorial saw Vikram play double roles for the first time. He portrayed the character of a suspended RAW agent who is on a mission to track a scientist involved in the illegal practice. The science fiction action film was bankrolled by Shibu Thameens. Nayanthara and Nithya Menen were seen opposite Vikram. The project also starred Riythvika, Nassar, Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah in pivotal roles.

Kadaram Kondan

The 2019 action-thriller was directed by Rajesh M. Selva. Produced by South Superstar Kamal Haasan, the movie is an official remake of French film Point Blank. The project also starred Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan.

