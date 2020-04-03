Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: 5 TV Roles of the Actor Before Making it Big in Bollywood

Actor Vikrant Massey has turned 33 on Friday. Vikrant has become a household name because of his role in hit crime series Mirzapur, Criminal Justice and other short films. He has been successful in making a connection with the audience by playing roles that appeal to the common man and his boy-next-door persona adds to the effect.

He recently became the talk of the town for his power-packed performance in Deepika Padukone's Chhappak. Born on April 3, 1987, Massey has created a niche for himself in Bollywood with his roles in movies like Half Girlfriend, Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do.

As he turns a year older today, here are Vikrant's five performances before making big into Bollywood.

Dharam-Veer

Vikrant essayed the role of Prince Dharam in this period drama. His chemistry with the other lead Veer, played by Rajat Tokas, was well appreciated. The show ran for nearly 200 episodes in the year 2008.

Dhoom Machao Dhoom

Vikrant had his stint on Disney India as well. He played the love interest for one of the four leading ladies in the school drama Dhoom Machao Dhoom.

Baba Aiso Var Dhoondo

Another lead role for Vikrant, the Indian soap saw him play the husband to a woman suffering from dwarfism. Started in 2010, the show went on for two years and won accolades for both the lead actors.

Balika Vadhu

The popular drama on Colors saw Vikrant play an important role in the life Anandi’s sister-in-law Sugna. He played another defining character Shyam, one who pursues a widow and marries her.

Qubool Hai

In this hit Zee TV show, Vikrant played the younger step-brother to the lead actor of the show, Karan Singh Grover. His portrayal of Ayaan, an impulsive guy, won him praise.

