Happy Birthday Vin Diesel: 5 Films by the Hollywood Action Star You Can Revisit Today

Hollywood's Vin Diesel turned 53 on Saturday. Born Mark Sinclair, his first film appearance was in Awakenings in 1990. In 1994, his semi-autobiographical drama film, Multi-Facial was selected for screenings at the 1995 Cannes Festival. He is also the founder of the production company One Race Films, the record label Racetrack Records and video game developer Tigon Studios.

As one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, he is known for his roles in Fast and Furious franchise and voicing Groot in Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy. On his birthday, here are some of his remarkable films that you should watch again.

Find Me Guilty

Vin Diesel, wearing a wig and a protruding belly, plays real-life mobster Jackie DiNorscio, a member of the New Jersey Lucchese crime family. When the district attorney charges the majority of this family with a thorough RICO indictment (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), Jackie decides to represent himself - resulting in the longest federal trial ever held. Diesel shines in the courtroom scenes with broad comedy, saying “I’m not a gangster, I’m a gagster.”

The Last Witch Hunter

This American fantasy action film follows a witch hunter, who is the last of his lot, as he is the one standing between humanity and the most horrifying witches in history. Now he must stop a plague from ravaging the entire world. Catch Vin diesel as the immortal witch hunter in his quest to save the world.

Pitch Black

When a deep space transporter crashes on a desolate planet, a dangerous criminal and the other survivors find out that the planet is inhabited by flesh eaters, who wake up every 22 years when the planet suffers a total eclipse. In order to save themselves from the attacks, the survivors must join hands and develop a plan to escape the planet. Watch Vin Diesel play the infamous criminal in this animation science fiction action horror.

Fast and Furious

This media franchise which centred around action films released the first one in 2001, and the latest and final film is set to release in 2021. The adrenaline-filled action franchise deals with illegal street racing, heists, and spying over a series of films and series. Watch Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, leader of a group of streetcar racers, as he progresses towards orchestrating heists and other illicit jobs. This is Vin’s most successful franchise, sealing his spot as a popular action star.

Guardians of the Galaxy

An action-packed, epic space adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the cosmos, where brash adventurer Peter Quill finds himself the object of an unrelenting bounty hunt after stealing a mysterious orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain with ambitions that threaten the entire universe. To evade the ever-persistent Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with a quartet of disparate misfits -- Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon; Groot, a tree-like humanoid; the deadly and enigmatic Gamora; and the revenge-driven Drax the Destroyer. Watch Vin Diesel playing the most unique character with just three words of dialogue – 'I am Groot'. You can watch this on Disney+Hotstar.

Vin Diesel is set to return as the famous Dominic Torretto in the ninth installation of the Fast and Furious films.