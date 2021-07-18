Happy Birthday Vin Diesel Birthday: Here's a List of His Best Films

Vin Diesel is without a doubt one of the most prolific movie stars of the contemporary era. Generally, best recognised for his ongoing portrayal as Dominic “Dom" Toretto, the leader of the sometimes-criminal, sometimes-black ops squad of elite drivers and technicians who comprise the Fast & Furious franchise’s universe. Indeed, he has had little problem finding employment in between four blockbuster series, including the Riddick franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy sequels, and the XXX films — as well as several other notable works like Saving Private Ryan and The Iron Giant. Here are Diesel’s top 5 movies.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s raise our glasses to his best works as an actor:

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg’s World War II picture has a star-studded ensemble that includes Diesel. He plays Private Caparzo, one of seven soldiers on Army Ranger Captain John H. Miller’s (Tom Hanks) unit tasked with tracking down the Ryan family’s only surviving son and returning him home. The movie is frequently regarded as the pinnacle of Spielberg’s latter career.

Fast and Furious 6 (2003)

Years from now, Justin Lin’s tenure as director of the Fast & Furious franchise will almost certainly be recognised as the greatest. After the success of his previous operation, Diesel’s Dom, now a rich fugitive residing in Brazil, is hunted out by a former adversary, Federal Agent Jack Hobbs (Dwayne “the Rock" Johnson). He gathers his crew at Hobbs’ request for a fresh mission to track down another excellent criminal street racer, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

The Iron Giant (1999)

Diesel is primarily seen in live-action films. That is what makes seeing him in an animated film, much alone one in which he portrays the title character, more amazing. In the film Iron Giant, Diesel plays a gigantic robot. The giant, identical to E.T., plummeted to Earth, although in the 1950s. He met Hogarth, a little kid who sought to protect the giant from everyone, such as the military and the residents of his village.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most popular film studios currently in production, and any actor who joins it is in for a treat. Diesel’s face is not shown in the MCU, but he’s still a vital part of it. Groot, a tree extra-terrestrial, is voiced by Diesel, and he joins the squad and even saves the day in the end, risking his life for his comrades. Groot just says the same thing again and over: “I am Groot." The amusing reality is that Vin Diesel was given a rewritten screenplay that clarified what Groot meant every time he delivered his now-iconic remark.

Pitch Black (2000)

Pitch Black is the first instalment in the Riddick film series. Diesel plays Richard B. Riddick, a violent criminal whose prison ship crashes and lands on a barren planet. He and the remainder of a tiny handful of survivors must fight against dangerous alien creatures while attempting to flee. It is a cult classic that has spawned 3 sequels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here