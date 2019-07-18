Happy Birthday Vin Diesel: Interesting Facts About the Fast and Furious Actor

Vin Diesel has been popularly known for his movies Fast and Furious. Vin Diesel is an American actor, producer, director and screenwriter, who celebrates his birthday on July 18. The actor was raised by his astrologer and psychologist mother, Delora Sherleen (Sinclair), and adoptive father, Irving H. Vincent, an acting instructor and theater manager. A twin brother to Paul Vincent, Vin Diesel turns 51 this year. On his birthday, here are some interesting facts on the actor:

* Born on July 18, 1967 in Alameda County, California, his birth name is Mark Sinclair.

* While his mother has English, German, Scottish and Irish ancestry, the identity of his biological father is not publicly known. That is one reason why the Fast and Furious actor calls himself “definitely a person of color”.

* His first break in acting happened by chance. At the age of seven, Diesel and his friends broke into a theatre to vandalize it. They were confronted by the theater’s artistic director, Crystal Field, who offered them roles in the upcoming show instead of calling the police.

* It was at the age seventeen when Mark took the name Vin Diesel for himself. He already had a well-honed physique by then, and became a bouncer at some of New York’s hippest clubs to earn himself some extra cash.

* Diesel’s first film role was a brief uncredited appearance in the drama film Awakenings (1990). However, he got his big break when director Steven Spielberg cast him in the award-winning Saving Private Ryan (1998).

* Diesel attained the much-popular action hero stardom with two box office hits: the street racing action film The Fast and the Furious (2001), and the action thriller xXx (2002).

* Known popularly for working in Fast and Furious franchise, Diesel skipped appearing in 2 Fast 2 Furious, released in the year 2003. However, the actor has starred in and produced other movies of the franchise, including Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

* Diesel and his current partner, Mexican model Paloma Jimenez, are parents to three children: daughter Hania Riley, born in 2008, son Vincent Sinclair, born in 2010, and daughter Pauline, born in 2015.

* Now established as an actor and producer, Diesel has once worked as a telemarketer, selling light bulbs.

* In August 2013, Diesel received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

