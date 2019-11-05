Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 5 Times He Proved to be a Doting Husband
Virat Kohli has been wooing his fans not just by his prowess at cricket but also with his adorable gesture for his wife Anushka Sharma. As he turns 31, here take a look at 5 times when he proved to be a doting husband.
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
Virat Kohli, Indian cricket skipper is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday. Starting off as a chubby teenaged Delhi boy who led India to glory in the Under-19 World Cup at Kuala Lumpur in early 2008, to achieving innumerable accolades to his name, Kohli has surely paved a long way in his career.
Apart from being a record-breaking cricketer, Kohli has proved, time and again, to be a lover boy at heart. When the pictures of his secret wedding to actor Anushka Sharma were out on the internet, many of us thought it to be a beautiful wedding advertisement. Like really! Who would have thought that these two would raise the bar of wedding so high!
And that’s not it. The Captain and his lady love keep setting major couple goal by posting adorable pictures on social media. Let’s take a look at the times when Kohli proved to be a doting husband.
Fast together to stick together
It’s adorable how captain Kohli brought fasting with wife, for wife, in trend. The two have celebrated two Karva Chauth together, and breaking all stereotypes, Kohli never shied away from fasting for his wife.
Best friends
From celebrating Karva Chauth to friendships day, these two sure know how to do everything in style. And of course, their wide smiles at the camera speak volumes of their bond.
That look of love
Find someone who looks at you just the way Virat looks at Anushka.
Goofiness alert
How adorable do they look all cozied up together. They were off to Sydney after this picture to celebrate New Year together.
The beach love
Squeezing time out of their busy schedules to make time for one another is what marriage is all about and Virat and Anushka are surely excelling in this.
