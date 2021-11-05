Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Wish the Indian Skipper on His 33rd Birthday

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the Indian side in the ongoing T20 World Cup, celebrates his birthday today, November 5. On his 33rd birthday, here are some of the wishes the Indian skipper has received from celebrities:

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt note to wish her husband Virat on his birthday. Anushka shared a picture posing with Virat in Dubai. Alongside the image, she wrote: “No filter needed for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can."

“You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you."

She added: “Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness!"

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, too, shared a picture with Virat and wished him. He wrote, “Happy birthday captain @virat.kohli. Always been inspired by this mans drive,passion and discipline for the country. Here’s to many more runs #teamindia forevaaaaa."

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy happy birthday @imVkohli. May you have an amazing day and year. Lots and lots of health wealth happiness prosperity success and love ❤️❤️❤️."

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji tweeted, “Happy birthday @imVkohli. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Awaiting the return to form of the finest batsman of our times."

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli!

