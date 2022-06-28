Happy Birthday Vishal Dadlani: Watch Top 5 Songs That Will Make You Groove

Vishal Dadlani has been making people groove to his dancing numbers ever since he started his career in music. The music composer, singer and songwriter turned 49 today. His music journey began with Mumbai- based indie rock band Pentagram in 1994 as a frontman. The band has been recognized as one of the pioneers of Indian Independence Music.

Eventually, stepping into Bollywood, Vishal formed a partnership with Sheykhar Revjiani, popularly known as Vishal-Sheykhar. The duo has churned out many popular numbers like Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai, Balam Pichkari and many more. On his birthday, let’s take a look at the latest songs voiced and composed by him.

Firecracker

The new dancing number from Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been scored and voiced by Vishal-Sheykhar. The song showcases Ranveer Singh’s killer dance moves.

Kheench Te Nach

The dancing number from the movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been voiced by Vishal Dadlani. The catchy and vibrant song has become one of the hits in recent times. With this song, Vishal has proved that he can also rap like the other renowned rappers.

Jaago Jaago Bakre

Jaago Jaago Bakre is the energised song from the south film Pushpa: The Rise. He has given voice to this super-charged track, which will make you hit the dance floor. Interestingly, this track has been composed in five different languages by five noted artists.

Har Funn Maula

The trendy number from Koi Jaane Na has made netizens shake their legs to his husky voice. It has been crooned by Vishal along with Zara Khan.

Kudi Nu Nachne De

Kudi Nu Nachne De is an unprecedented gesture and celebration of women from the film Angerzi Medium. This melodious track is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar.

